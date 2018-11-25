English Symphony OrchestraFormed 1978
English Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04jkc9z.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe19549d-9611-4a6d-938f-672d0ac2119c
Biography (Wikipedia)
The English Symphony Orchestra and the English String Orchestra (collectively abbreviated as ESO) are two iterations of a professional orchestra based in the city of Worcester, Worcestershire, in the West Midlands of England.
Tracks
Falling Still
Emily Doolittle
Falling Still
Falling Still
Last played on
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Frank Bridge
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Nocturne (Suite for String Orchestra)
Last played on
Parry's 'Pastoral' from 'An English Suite'
English Symphony Orchestra
Parry's 'Pastoral' from 'An English Suite'
Elgar's 'The Wild Bears' from 'The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2'
English Symphony Orchestra
Elgar's 'The Wild Bears' from 'The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2'
Grieg's 'Praeludium' from 'Holberg Suite'
English Symphony Orchestra
Grieg's 'Praeludium' from 'Holberg Suite'
All people that on earth do dwell (The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
All people that on earth do dwell (The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune)
All people that on earth do dwell (The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune)
Choir
Last played on
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
Quiet City
Last played on
Banks of Green Willow
English Symphony Orchestra
Banks of Green Willow
Banks of Green Willow
Last played on
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Last played on
Seven Halts On The Somme - Flatiron Copse
Deborah Pritchard
Seven Halts On The Somme - Flatiron Copse
Seven Halts On The Somme - Flatiron Copse
The Art of Dancing - Drum and Bass
Toby Young
The Art of Dancing - Drum and Bass
The Art of Dancing - Drum and Bass
The Art Of Dancing - Prelude
Toby Young
The Art Of Dancing - Prelude
The Art Of Dancing - Prelude
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Michael Tippett
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Concerto For Double String Orchestra (2nd Mvt)
Last played on
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Last played on
Summer Evening
English Symphony Orchestra
Summer Evening
Summer Evening
Last played on
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
John Joubert
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op.84 (ii. Adagio)
Edward Elgar
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op.84 (ii. Adagio)
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op.84 (ii. Adagio)
Conductor
Last played on
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
Benjamin Britten
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.2; Sunday morning
Last played on
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
Benjamin Britten
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
4 Sea interludes [from 'Peter Grimes'] (Op.33a), no.1; Dawn
Last played on
Nimrod - Variation IV (Adagio) from Enigma Variations
English Symphony Orchestra
Nimrod - Variation IV (Adagio) from Enigma Variations
Nimrod - Variation IV (Adagio) from Enigma Variations
Last played on
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op.10
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op.10
Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op.10
Last played on
The Courtly Dances From Gloria Op. 53a
Benjamin Britten
The Courtly Dances From Gloria Op. 53a
The Courtly Dances From Gloria Op. 53a
Last played on
