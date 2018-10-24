Tygers of Pan TangFormed 1978
Tygers of Pan Tang
1978
Tygers of Pan Tang Biography (Wikipedia)
Tygers of Pan Tang are a heavy metal band, part of the new wave of British heavy metal movement. They formed in 1978 in Whitley Bay, England, and were active until 1987. The band reformed in 1999 and continue to record and perform. The name is derived from Pan Tang, a fictional archipelago in Michael Moorcock's Elric of Melniboné fantasy series whose wizards keep tigers as pets.
Tygers of Pan Tang Tracks
Woman In A Cage (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1985)
Tygers of Pan Tang
Waiting (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1985)
Tygers of Pan Tang
The Wreck-Age (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1985)
Tygers of Pan Tang
Raised On Rock - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Hellbound - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Slave To Freedom - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Gangland - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Blackjack - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Rock 'n' Roll Man - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Take It - Paris Theatre 1981
Tygers of Pan Tang
Love Potion No. 9
Tygers of Pan Tang
Desert Of No Love (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1985)
Tygers of Pan Tang
Rock Candy
Tygers of Pan Tang
