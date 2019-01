Jimmie Spheeris (November 5, 1949 – July 4, 1984) was an American singer-songwriter who released four albums in the 1970s on the Columbia Records and Epic Records labels. He was of Greek descent. He was brother of film director and producer Penelope Spheeris, and cousin of musician Chris Spheeris and film director Costa Gavras.

