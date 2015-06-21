Jimmie SpheerisBorn 5 November 1949. Died 4 July 1984
Jimmie Spheeris
1949-11-05
Jimmie Spheeris Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmie Spheeris (November 5, 1949 – July 4, 1984) was an American singer-songwriter who released four albums in the 1970s on the Columbia Records and Epic Records labels. He was of Greek descent. He was brother of film director and producer Penelope Spheeris, and cousin of musician Chris Spheeris and film director Costa Gavras.
Jimmie Spheeris Tracks
Moon On The Water
The Nest
For Roach
I Am The Mercury
