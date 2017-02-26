Holy MountainGlaswegian trio signed to Chemikal Underground. Formed 2009
Holy Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y834q.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe15b69d-8fc8-42e0-a8de-abfc0ff80536
Holy Mountain Biography (Wikipedia)
Holy Mountain are a psychedelic rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, comprising Andy McGlone (guitar and vocals), Pete Flett (drums) and Allan Stewart (Idlewild/Desalvo). The band are currently signed to Chemikal Underground Records.
Holy Mountain Tracks
Star Kings
Holy Mountain
Star Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Star Kings
Last played on
100 Year A Day
Holy Mountain
100 Year A Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
100 Year A Day
Last played on
Luftwizard
Holy Mountain
Luftwizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Luftwizard
Last played on
Ancient Astronauts
Holy Mountain
Ancient Astronauts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Ancient Astronauts
Last played on
Tokyo
Holy Mountain
Tokyo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Tokyo
Last played on
Lv42666
Holy Mountain
Lv42666
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Lv42666
Last played on
Gunner
Holy Mountain
Gunner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Gunner
Last played on
Swifty
Holy Mountain
Swifty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Swifty
Last played on
Speedfreak
Holy Mountain
Speedfreak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y834q.jpglink
Speedfreak
Last played on
