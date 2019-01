Senseless Things are an English pop punk band, formed in 1986 in London. The band released four albums and achieved two UK Top 20 hit singles before splitting up in 1995. Senseless Things reformed in 2017 to play several gigs including Shepherd's Bush Empire, as well as to record and release new material.

