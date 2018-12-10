Senseless ThingsFormed 1987. Disbanded 1995
Senseless Things
1987
Senseless Things Biography (Wikipedia)
Senseless Things are an English pop punk band, formed in 1986 in London. The band released four albums and achieved two UK Top 20 hit singles before splitting up in 1995. Senseless Things reformed in 2017 to play several gigs including Shepherd's Bush Empire, as well as to record and release new material.
Senseless Things Tracks
Too Much Kissing
Too Much Kissing
Is It Too Late?
Is It Too Late?
Everybody's Gone
Everybody's Gone
Christine Keeler
Christine Keeler
Tempting Fate (Glastonbury 1992)
Tempting Fate (Glastonbury 1992)
Just Flirting (Glastonbury 1992)
Just Flirting (Glastonbury 1992)
Easy To Smile (Glastonbury 1992)
Easy To Smile (Glastonbury 1992)
Lost Honey
Lost Honey
Just One Reason - Glastonbury 1992
Just One Reason - Glastonbury 1992
Back To Nowhere
Back To Nowhere
Easy To Smile
Easy To Smile
Hold It Down
Hold It Down
Too Much Kissing - Glastonbury 1992
Too Much Kissing - Glastonbury 1992
Hold It Down - Glastonbury 1992
Hold It Down - Glastonbury 1992
Just One Reason Glastonbury Festvial 1992
