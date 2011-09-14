MirrorsUK synth band. Formed May 2008
Mirrors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1zj.jpg
2008-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe143dee-8f52-4e70-9dce-2770a4c8a057
Mirrors Biography (Wikipedia)
Mirrors are an English synthpop band originating from Brighton who formed in 2008. The band consists of James New (lead vocals and synthesizers), James Arguile (synthesizers) and Josef Page (electronic drums). They prefer to describe their music as 'electronic soul' and 'pop noir' with their main instruments being analogue synthesizers.
Their brand of synthesizer driven pop music is commonly compared to the sound of bands such as Kraftwerk, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Depeche Mode and Blancmange. They released their début album in February 2011 called Lights and Offerings which was promoted by a number of singles in 2010 and 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mirrors Tracks
Sort by
Something On Your Mind
Mirrors
Something On Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Something On Your Mind
Last played on
Look At Me
Mirrors
Look At Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Look At Me
Last played on
Ways To An End
Mirrors
Ways To An End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Ways To An End
Last played on
Into The Heart (Richard X Radio Version)
Mirrors
Into The Heart (Richard X Radio Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Into The Heart (Richard X Radio Version)
Last played on
Lights & Offerings (Kissy Klub Version)
Mirrors
Lights & Offerings (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Fear of Drowning
Mirrors
Fear of Drowning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Fear of Drowning
Last played on
Into The Heart
Mirrors
Into The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Into The Heart
Last played on
Hide and Seek
Mirrors
Hide and Seek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zj.jpglink
Hide and Seek
Last played on
Mirrors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist