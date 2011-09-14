Mirrors are an English synthpop band originating from Brighton who formed in 2008. The band consists of James New (lead vocals and synthesizers), James Arguile (synthesizers) and Josef Page (electronic drums). They prefer to describe their music as 'electronic soul' and 'pop noir' with their main instruments being analogue synthesizers.

Their brand of synthesizer driven pop music is commonly compared to the sound of bands such as Kraftwerk, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Depeche Mode and Blancmange. They released their début album in February 2011 called Lights and Offerings which was promoted by a number of singles in 2010 and 2011.