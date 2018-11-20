Strawberry Alarm ClockPsychedelic rock band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1971
Strawberry Alarm Clock
1966
Strawberry Alarm Clock Biography (Wikipedia)
Strawberry Alarm Clock is a psychedelic rock band formed in 1967 in Los Angeles best known for their 1967 hit single "Incense and Peppermints". Strawberry Alarm Clock, who have been also categorized as acid rock, psychedelic pop and sunshine pop, charted five songs, including two Top 40 hits.
Strawberry Alarm Clock Tracks
Incense and Peppermint
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Incense and Peppermint
Incense and Peppermint
Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
Unwind The Clock
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Unwind The Clock
Unwind The Clock
Love Me Again
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Love Me Again
Love Me Again
Tomorrow
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Pretty Song From Psych Out
Strawberry Alarm Clock
Pretty Song From Psych Out
Pretty Song From Psych Out
The World's On Fire
Strawberry Alarm Clock
The World's On Fire
The World's On Fire
Strawberry Alarm Clock Links
