Glen PhillipsAmerican lyricist, singer and guitarist; lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket. Born 29 December 1970
Glen Phillips (born December 29, 1970) is an American songwriter, lyricist, singer and guitarist. He is best known as the singer and songwriter of the alternative rock group Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Nobody's Gonna Get Hurt
Leaving Oldtown
The Easy Ones
Reconstructing The Diary
Baptistina
Go
Grief and Praise
