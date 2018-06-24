The Warren Brothers is an American country music duo composed of brothers Brett Warren (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, mandolin, piano) and Brad Warren (background vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar). The duo has released three studio albums: Beautiful Day in the Cold Cruel World (1998) and King of Nothing (2000) on BNA Records, as well as Well Deserved Obscurity (2004) on Sig/429 and a 2005 compilation album, Barely Famous Hits. These four albums have produced nine charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, with the highest being "Move On" at No. 17 in late 2000-early 2001. Brad and Brett have also co-written singles for Dierks Bentley, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Martina McBride.