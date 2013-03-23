Chasing OurselvesFormed 1 January 2013
Chasing Ourselves
Chasing Ourselves Biography (Wikipedia)
Chasing Ourselves are a synthpop duo formed in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England in 2013. The duo comprises vocalist Jennifer Gill and guitarist and keyboardist Ian Gordon.
Chasing Ourselves Tracks
Out Of My Dreams
Chasing Ourselves
