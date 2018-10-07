Orli Shaham (born 5 November 1975) is an American pianist, born in Jerusalem, Israel, the daughter of two scientists, Meira Diskin and Jacob Shaham. Her brother is the violinist Gil Shaham.

She is a graduate of the Horace Mann School in Riverdale, New York, and of Columbia University. She also studied at the Juilliard School, beginning in its Pre-college Division and continuing while a student at Columbia.

Orli Shaham performs recitals and appears with major orchestras throughout the world. She was awarded the Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1995 and the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1997. Her appearances with orchestras include the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Detroit and Atlanta Symphonies, Orchestre National de Lyon, National Symphony Orchestra of Taiwan, Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Florida Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic, Orchestra of La Scala (Milan), Orchestra della Toscana (Florence), and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.