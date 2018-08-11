Silvana ManganoBorn 21 April 1930. Died 16 December 1989
1930-04-21
Silvana Mangano (21 April 1930 – 16 December 1989) was an Italian actress.
Raised in poverty during World War II, Mangano trained as a dancer and worked as a model before winning a "Miss Rome" beauty pageant in 1946. This led to work in films; she achieved notable success in Bitter Rice (1949) and continued working in films for almost four more decades.
Anna (El N. Zumbon)
Anna (El N. Zumbon)
El Negro Zumbon (Mixtape)
El Negro Zumbon (Mixtape)
Anna
Anna
