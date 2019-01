Raised in poverty during World War II, Mangano trained as a dancer and worked as a model before winning a "Miss Rome" beauty pageant in 1946. This led to work in films; she achieved notable success in Bitter Rice (1949) and continued working in films for almost four more decades.

