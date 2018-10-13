Honor Blackman (born 22 August 1925) is an English actress, widely known for the roles of Cathy Gale in The Avengers (1962–64), Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964), Julia Daggett in Shalako (1968) and Hera in Jason and the Argonauts (1963). She is also notable for her role as Laura West in the ITV sitcom The Upper Hand (1990–1996).