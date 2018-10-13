Honor BlackmanBritish Actress. Born 12 December 1927
Honor Blackman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe02b8d8-fd46-43fe-8b6b-db9085fff699
Honor Blackman Biography (Wikipedia)
Honor Blackman (born 22 August 1925) is an English actress, widely known for the roles of Cathy Gale in The Avengers (1962–64), Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964), Julia Daggett in Shalako (1968) and Hera in Jason and the Argonauts (1963). She is also notable for her role as Laura West in the ITV sitcom The Upper Hand (1990–1996).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Honor Blackman Tracks
Sort by
Kinky Boots
Patrick Macnee
Kinky Boots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinky Boots
Last played on
Kinky Boots
Patrick Macnee
Kinky Boots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinky Boots
Last played on
Don't Play That Song
Honor Blackman
Don't Play That Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Play That Song
Last played on
Men Will Deceive You
Honor Blackman
Men Will Deceive You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men Will Deceive You
Last played on
The Star Who Fell From Grace
Honor Blackman
The Star Who Fell From Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Honor Blackman
Honor Blackman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist