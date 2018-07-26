Serge KoussevitskyBorn July 1874. Died 4 June 1951
Serge Koussevitsky
1874-07
Serge Koussevitsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Serge Alexandrovich Koussevitzky (Russian: Серге́й Алекса́ндрович Кусеви́цкий; Sergey Aleksandrovich Kusevitsky; July 26 [O.S. July 14] 1874 – June 4, 1951) was a Russian-born conductor, composer and double-bassist, known for his long tenure as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1924 to 1949.
Serge Koussevitsky Tracks
Valse miniature (2 Morceaux, Op. 1)
Andante Cantabile & Valse Miniature (Op.1 Nos. 1 & 2)
Symphony No. 3 (4th mvt.)
