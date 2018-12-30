O'Hooley & Tidow are an English folk music duo from Yorkshire. Singer-songwriter Heidi Tidow (pronounced Tee-doe or "Tee-dov" ) performs and records with her wife, singer-songwriter and pianist Belinda O'Hooley, who was formerly a member of Rachel Unthank and the Winterset (now The Unthanks). O'Hooley & Tidow were nominated for Best Duo at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Their 2016 album, Shadows, was given a five-starred review in The Guardian and four of their other five albums, including their 2017 release WinterFolk Volume 1, have received four-starred reviews in the British national press.