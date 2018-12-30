O'Hooley & Tidow
O'Hooley & Tidow are an English folk music duo from Yorkshire. Singer-songwriter Heidi Tidow (pronounced Tee-doe or "Tee-dov" ) performs and records with her wife, singer-songwriter and pianist Belinda O'Hooley, who was formerly a member of Rachel Unthank and the Winterset (now The Unthanks). O'Hooley & Tidow were nominated for Best Duo at the 2013 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Their 2016 album, Shadows, was given a five-starred review in The Guardian and four of their other five albums, including their 2017 release WinterFolk Volume 1, have received four-starred reviews in the British national press.
Upcoming Events
4
Mar
2019
O'Hooley & Tidow, COVEN (UK), Grace Petrie and Lady Maisery
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
5
Mar
2019
O'Hooley & Tidow, COVEN (UK), Lady Maisery and Grace Petrie
Bush Hall, London, UK
6
Mar
2019
O'Hooley & Tidow, COVEN (UK), Lady Maisery and Grace Petrie
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
8
Mar
2019
O'Hooley & Tidow, COVEN (UK), Lady Maisery and Grace Petrie
Central Library Theatre, Sheffield, UK
9
Mar
2019
O'Hooley & Tidow, COVEN (UK), Lady Maisery and Grace Petrie
"Slawit" (Slaithwaite) Civic Hall, Bradford, UK
