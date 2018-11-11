Isla St ClairBorn 2 May 1952
1952-05-02
Isla St Clair (born 2 May 1952[citation needed] as Isabella Margaret Dyce) is a Scottish singer, actress and former game show co-host.
Isla St Clair Tracks
The Shian Road
The Shian Road
The Shian Road
Over the Hills and Far Away (feat. Isla St Clair)
Martin Carthy
Over the Hills and Far Away (feat. Isla St Clair)
Over the Hills and Far Away (feat. Isla St Clair)
Farewell Tae Tarwathie
Farewell Tae Tarwathie
Farewell Tae Tarwathie
Couthy Cullen
Couthy Cullen
Couthy Cullen
Highland Division's Farewell to Sicily
Highland Division's Farewell to Sicily
Children's Nonsense Songs
Children's Nonsense Songs
Tatties & Herrin'
Tatties & Herrin'
Upcoming Events
15
Feb
2019
Isla St Clair
York House Centre., Milton Keynes, UK
