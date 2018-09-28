Carte de SéjourFormed 1981. Disbanded 1989
Carte de Séjour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdf7ef2f-61c1-45fd-9d9e-dbdc7c0f64c1
Carte de Séjour Biography (Wikipedia)
Carte de Séjour was a French band composed by Rachid Taha (Voice), Mohamed Amini (Guitar), Moktar Amini (Basse), Jérôme Savy (Lead Guitar)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carte de Séjour Tracks
Sort by
Douce France (Classic Artist)
Carte de Séjour
Douce France (Classic Artist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Douce France (Classic Artist)
Last played on
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Taha)
Carte de Séjour
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Taha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmf.jpglink
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Taha)
Last played on
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Saha)
Carte de Séjour
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Saha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ouadou (feat. Rachid Saha)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Carte de Séjour Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist