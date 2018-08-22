Paul Brough (born 15 July 1963 in London) is an English conductor and teacher. Since 2004 he has taught conducting and academic studies at the Royal Academy of Music. In 2016 he completes five years as Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Singers.His further conducting of leading ensembles includes the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, BBC Concert Orchestra, Ulster Orchestra, Britten Sinfonia, Manchester Camerata and St James's Baroque. He conducted period orchestra The Hanover Band for seven seasons (Principal Conductor 2007-10) and was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 2007. He now directs the music at St Mary's, Bourne St in succession and tribute to David Trendell (1964-2014).