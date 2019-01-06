Sachin-JigarMusic directing/composing duo
Sachin-Jigar
Sachin-Jigar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sachin–Jigar is a music composer duo from Mumbai, India, consisting of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya. They compose for Bollywood and Gujarati movies. They have scored a number of successful soundtracks. Before working independently as music director duo, they were assisting Pritam in set up musical arrangements.
Sachin-Jigar Tracks
Chad Gayi Hai
Sachin-Jigar
Chad Gayi Hai
Chad Gayi Hai
Last played on
Kamariya
Aastha Gill
Kamariya
Kamariya
Last played on
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye
Ash King
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye
Last played on
Beat Pe Booty
Sachin-Jigar
Beat Pe Booty
Beat Pe Booty
Last played on
