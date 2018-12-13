MC LarsBorn 6 October 1982
MC Lars
1982-10-06
MC Lars Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Robert Nielsen (born October 6, 1982), known professionally as MC Lars, is an American rapper, cartoonist, YouTuber, game designer and podcaster. He is one of the self-proclaimed originators of "lit-hop" and was one of the first rappers to sample and reference post-punk and emo bands.
He is the founder and CEO of the independent record label Horris Records. He is the creator of the comic strip "27th Street", where many of the characters from his songs first appeared. Beginning as a regularly running strip in the Stanford Daily, Lars continues to post the strip on Tumblr. He has been credited for coining the term iGeneration, which he did in 2003.
MC Lars Tracks
Gary the Green Nosed Reindeer
MC Lars
Gary the Green Nosed Reindeer
Gary the Green Nosed Reindeer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
MC Lars, Mega Ran and Koo Koo Kanga Roo
The Joiners, Southampton, UK
31
Mar
2019
MC Lars, Mega Ran, Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Ruled By Raptors
Hy Brasil Music Club, Bristol, UK
2
Apr
2019
MC Lars
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
5
Apr
2019
MC Lars, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Mega Ran and Ruled By Raptors
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
6
Apr
2019
MC Lars, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Mega Ran and Ruled By Raptors
Hat Works Museum, Manchester, UK
