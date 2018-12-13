Andrew Robert Nielsen (born October 6, 1982), known professionally as MC Lars, is an American rapper, cartoonist, YouTuber, game designer and podcaster. He is one of the self-proclaimed originators of "lit-hop" and was one of the first rappers to sample and reference post-punk and emo bands.

He is the founder and CEO of the independent record label Horris Records. He is the creator of the comic strip "27th Street", where many of the characters from his songs first appeared. Beginning as a regularly running strip in the Stanford Daily, Lars continues to post the strip on Tumblr. He has been credited for coining the term iGeneration, which he did in 2003.