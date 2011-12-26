Dive is a Belgian electronic dance music project formed in 1990 by Dirk Ivens (Absolute Body Control, Klinik, Blok 57, Sonar). Dive's "audio trademark" is the experimental sound of abused drum machines, pulsating through crackling distortion on almost every song. Several Dive's tracks included in the albums "Concrete Jungle", "Snakedressed", "True Lies" and "Underneath" are written and produced by Ivan Iusco, the Italian award-winning Italian-born composer based in Los Angeles.