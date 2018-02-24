Terry EdwardsSaxophonist/guitarist/horn player/member of the Higsons. Born 10 August 1960
Terry Edwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3ht6.jpg
1960-08-10
Terry Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Edwards (born 10 August 1960) is an English musician who plays trumpet, flugelhorn, saxophones, guitar and keyboards.
Terry Edwards Tracks
Quintet in C major, D 956 (Adagio)
Franz Schubert
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine; no.1
Olivier Messiaen
The Dice Man
Terry Edwards
When The Glue Won’t Burn
Terry Edwards
When the Glue Won't Burn
Terry Edwards
Harlem Nocturne
Terry Edwards
Never Understand
Terry Edwards
Container Drivers
Terry Edwards
I'll Go Crazy
Terry Edwards
Ructions
Terry Edwards
Seven Steps to Heaven
Terry Edwards
