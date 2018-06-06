Vin GarbuttBorn 20 November 1947. Died 6 June 2017
Vincent Paul Garbutt (20 November 1947 – 6 June 2017) was an English folk singer and songwriter. A significant part of his repertoire consisted of protest songs covering topics such as "the Troubles" in Northern Ireland (Welcome Home Howard Green, Troubles of Erin, To Find Their Ulster Peace), unemployment, and social issues.
The Lover's Ghost
The Lover's Ghost
The Land Of Three Rivers (John North)
The November Wedding Incorporating The South Wind
Panjabi Girl
Down By The Dockyard Wall
Fairy Hornpipe/St Annes Reel
Morning Informs
Filipino Maid
The Black Poplar
The Land of Three Rivers
England My England
The Wilderness Road
If
The Valley of the Tees
Silver Gold
Danny Danielle
Fell off the Back of a Boat
From The Diary Of A Northumberland Miner
Teesbay
Teacher from Persia
The Lass of Cockerton
City Of Angels
Tipperary Girl
Silver and Gold
Barney Brallagan's Courtship
The November Wedding
Johnny Hart
Three Jolly Burglars
