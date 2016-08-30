Petra LangMezzo-soprano. Born 29 November 1962
Petra Lang
1962-11-29
Petra Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Petra Lang (born 29 November 1962) is a German opera singer. Beginning as a mezzo-soprano, from 2012 a soprano, she is known for her interpretation of music by Richard Wagner and Gustav Mahler. She made an international career in both opera and concert. She has performed at the Bayreuth Festival from 2005, singing the title role of Isolde in 2016.
