Dorsey BurnetteBorn 28 December 1932. Died 19 August 1979
Dorsey Burnette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fde67061-08ed-43d1-bd77-29b13095d9ee
Dorsey Burnette Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorsey Burnette (December 28, 1932 – August 19, 1979) was an American early rockabilly singer. With his younger brother, Johnny Burnette, and a friend named Paul Burlison, he was a founder member of The Rock and Roll Trio. He is also the father of country musician and Fleetwood Mac member Billy Burnette.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorsey Burnette Tracks
Sort by
(It's No) Sin
Dorsey Burnette
(It's No) Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(It's No) Sin
Last played on
Hey Little One
Dorsey Burnette
Hey Little One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Little One
Last played on
Big Rock Candy Mountain
Dorsey Burnette
Big Rock Candy Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Rock Candy Mountain
Last played on
Dorsey Burnette Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist