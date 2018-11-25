GhibranComposer. Born 12 August 1980
Ghibran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fde255fc-2631-464c-8761-2d42da1b566b
Ghibran Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohamaad Ghibran (often credited as M. Ghibran) is an Indian composer. He has composed music for Indian films, advertising films and television commercial jingles in different languages.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghibran Tracks
Sort by
GYFHOM (Get Your Freaking Hands Off Me) (feat. Chaitra Ambadipudi)
Ghibran
GYFHOM (Get Your Freaking Hands Off Me) (feat. Chaitra Ambadipudi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GYFHOM (Get Your Freaking Hands Off Me) (feat. Chaitra Ambadipudi)
Last played on
Pogathey (feat. Ghibran)
Rajan Chelliah
Pogathey (feat. Ghibran)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pogathey (feat. Ghibran)
Performer
Last played on
Chillendra
Sundar Narayana Rao
Chillendra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chillendra
Last played on
Kadhalaam (Instrumental)
Ghibran
Kadhalaam (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kadhalaam (Instrumental)
Last played on
Ghibran Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist