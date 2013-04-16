Big BoysUSA punk band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1984
Big Boys were a pioneering punk rock band who are credited with helping introduce the new style of hardcore punk that became popular in the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
