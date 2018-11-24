Simon HalseyBorn 8 March 1958
Simon Halsey
1958-03-08
Simon Halsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Halsey, CBE (born 8 March 1958) is an English choral conductor. He is the Chorus Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Chorus, a position he has held since 1983, and has been Chorus Director of the London Symphony Chorus since 2012. He is also artistic director of the Berlin Philharmonic Youth Choral Programme and the director of the BBC Proms Youth Choir, and Conductor Laureate of the Berlin Radio Choir. He is Professor and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Birmingham.
Simon Halsey Tracks
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
Jonathan Dove
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
There Was a Child: From All the Jails the Boys and Girls
Jonathan Dove
There Was a Child: From All the Jails the Boys and Girls
All the Hills and Vales Along
James MacMillan
All the Hills and Vales Along
Shadow for chorus
Eriks Esenvalds
Shadow for chorus
O Sacrum Convivium
Olivier Messiaen
O Sacrum Convivium
Violin Sonata no.3
Johann Paul Westhoff, Daniel Hope, Christian Badzura, Kammerorchester Berlin & Simon Halsey
Violin Sonata no.3
Composer
Cantique de Jean Racine
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine
There was a pig went out to dig
Percy Grainger
There was a pig went out to dig
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (1st mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (1st mvt)
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (5th mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' (5th mvt)
The Shower Op 71
Edward Elgar
The Shower Op 71
Four American Choruses
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Julian Anderson
Beautiful Valley Of Eden (4 American Choruses 2.)
Fratres for violin, strings and percussion
Arvo Pärt
Fratres for violin, strings and percussion
Blessed is the man (Vespers, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Blessed is the man (Vespers, Op 37)
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Julian Anderson
Four American Choruses: No. 3 Bright Morning Star
Cantique de Jean Racine arr Rutter
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine arr Rutter
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Jonathan Dove
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Spheres
Gabriel Prokofiev
Spheres
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Karl Jenkins
Benedictus (The Armed Man)
Choir
Immortal Bach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach
Storm
Judith Weir
Storm
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Jonathan Dove
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Steal Away (from 5 Negro Spirituals)
Michael Tippett
Steal Away (from 5 Negro Spirituals)
There was a child - oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Jonathan Dove
There was a child - oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls (There was a child)
Jonathan Dove
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls (There was a child)
‘There was a Child’ – All shod with steel
Jonathan Dove
‘There was a Child’ – All shod with steel
Crowd Out
David Lang
Crowd Out
4 American choruses for chorus
Julian Anderson
4 American choruses for chorus
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Joseph Kaiser, Dimitry Ivashchenko, Camilla Tilling, Ludwig van Beethoven, Nathalie Stutzmann, Rundfunkchor Berlin, Simon Halsey, Berliner Philharmoniker & Simon Rattle
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Performer
Immortal Bach for chorus (feat. Rundfunkchor Berlin & Simon Halsey)
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach for chorus (feat. Rundfunkchor Berlin & Simon Halsey)
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Imitazione delle campane (Sonata III from Soante a Violino solo)
Johann Paul von Westhoff
Imitazione delle campane (Sonata III from Soante a Violino solo)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 9: War & Peace
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-21T17:59:50
21
Jul
2018
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-28T17:59:50
28
Jul
2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-24T17:59:50
24
Jul
2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-03T17:59:50
3
Sep
2000
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T17:59:50
15
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
