Rosie Gaines is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Pittsburg, California. She released a number of dance hits, the most notable being "Closer Than Close", which made the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart in 1997. The song appeared on the compilation album Now 37, released in July 1997. Gaines is a former band member of the Prince and The New Power Generation. She duetted with singer Prince on the hit song "Diamonds and Pearls".