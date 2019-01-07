Rosie GainesBorn 26 June 1960
Rosie Gaines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3gqb.jpg
1960-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fde0e548-aeac-47b6-b4c8-7c0beeea9f68
Rosie Gaines Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosie Gaines is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Pittsburg, California. She released a number of dance hits, the most notable being "Closer Than Close", which made the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart in 1997. The song appeared on the compilation album Now 37, released in July 1997. Gaines is a former band member of the Prince and The New Power Generation. She duetted with singer Prince on the hit song "Diamonds and Pearls".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosie Gaines Tracks
Sort by
Closer Than Close
Rosie Gaines
Closer Than Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Closer Than Close
Last played on
Crazy
Rosie Gaines
Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Crazy
Last played on
Good Times
Rosie Gaines
Good Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Good Times
Last played on
Closer than Close (Mentor Remix)
Rosie Gaines
Closer than Close (Mentor Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Closer than Close (Mentor Remix)
Last played on
Closer Than Close
DJ Q & Rosie Gaines
Closer Than Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Closer Than Close
Performer
Last played on
Closer Than Close (Tuff Jams Even Closer mix)
Rosie Gaines
Closer Than Close (Tuff Jams Even Closer mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3gqb.jpglink
Rosie Gaines Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist