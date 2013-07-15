Gary Fletcher
Gary Fletcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Fletcher is a British blues musician, best known for playing bass guitar with The Blues Band, he is also a guitarist and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Fletcher Tracks
Maybellene
That's My Way
I'll Never Leave You
I Just Don't Know
