Jack MarshallGuitarist, conductor, and composer. Born 23 November 1921. Died 20 September 1973
Jack Marshall
1921-11-23
Jack Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Wilton Marshall (November 23, 1921 – September 20, 1973) was an American guitarist, composer, arranger, and conductor. He was the father of producer-director Frank Marshall and composer Phil Marshall. He was also the cousin of classical guitarist Christopher Parkening.
Jack Marshall Tracks
The Munsters
Jack Marshall
The Munsters
The Munsters
The Munsters Theme
Jack Marshall
The Munsters Theme
Baby It's Cold Outside
Jack Marshall
Baby It's Cold Outside
Munsters Theme Tune
Bill Bailey
Munsters Theme Tune
Munsters Theme Tune
Pillow Talk
Doris Day
Pillow Talk
Pillow Talk
