Banda Ionica
1997
Banda Ionica Biography
Banda Ionica is an Italian folk group focused on the brass band traditions of Sicily. The roots of the music played by the band can be traced to Holy Week and funeral marches. The banda tradition, updated by Banda Ionica and others, helped to bring the operatic and classical music to the rural poor.
Founded in 1997 by Fabio Barovero (formerly of the group Mau Mau) and Roy Paci, the group is currently composed of twenty young musicians and plays a mix of traditional and original compositions.
Lorenzo In Silicia
Banda Ionica
Lorenzo In Silicia
Lorenzo In Silicia
Espinita ft. Macaco el Mono Loco
Banda Ionica
Espinita ft. Macaco el Mono Loco
Espinita ft. Macaco el Mono Loco
Espinita Intro
Banda Ionica
Espinita Intro
Espinita Intro
Petrella: Pianto Eterno
Banda Ionica
Petrella: Pianto Eterno
Petrella: Pianto Eterno
Espinita
Banda Ionica
Espinita
Espinita
