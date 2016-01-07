Kultur ShockFormed 1996
Kultur Shock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fddb7d67-7977-4ab5-884c-f5644c78b700
Kultur Shock Biography (Wikipedia)
Kultur Shock is a Seattle-based gypsy punk band which specializes in mixing music like rock, metal and punk with traditional Balkan music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kultur Shock Tracks
Sort by
I Still Got You
Kultur Shock
I Still Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Got You
Last played on
Kultur Shock Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist