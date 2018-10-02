Todd WilsonOrganist
Todd Wilson is an American organist. He is head of the organ department at Cleveland Institute of Music, house organist at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron and organ curator of the Cleveland Orchestra. In 2010 he became organist at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland, and in 2011 accepted the role of choirmaster, succeeding Horst Buchholz.
Adagio in E Major
Frank Bridge
Adagio in E Major
Adagio in E Major
Last played on
Fugue sur le carillon ... de la cathedrale de Soissons for organ (feat. Todd Wilson)
Maurice Duruflé
Fugue sur le carillon ... de la cathedrale de Soissons for organ (feat. Todd Wilson)
