Star.OneProducer Duo. Formed 1 January 2010
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02b5l53.jpg
2011-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdd7d127-b682-450f-bdae-5768531cd0ed
Star.One Performances & Interviews
Star.One Tracks
Selection (feat. Capo Lee & Dakota Sixx)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Last played on
Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, Master Peace, Tommy B, Devilman, Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Violinist)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cg5k8.jpglink
Sunshine (feat. Craig David)
Big Narstie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Homerton B (Star.One Remix)
Unknown T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Move (Star.One Remix ) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Young Romantic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Performer
Revolver Riddim (Instrumental)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Last played on
Revolver Riddim (feat. Big Jest, Manga, MASTERPEACE, Tommy B., Devilman Gen, Yizzy, Faro, Kay Rico & The Grime Vocalist)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Original Badman (feat. Takura & Assassin)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041k5yz.jpglink
Last played on
King Of Kings
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Promoter
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
2 Step (Star.One Remix)
Vato Gonzalez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8jwy.jpglink
Okay (feat. Maleek Berry & Seyi Shay)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054zkc7.jpglink
Last played on
We Run The Show (feat. Asher D & P Money)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j1hy5.jpglink
Last played on
We Run The Show (SHAPES Remix)
Star.One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b5l53.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewh8q9/acts/an2n5v
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T16:34:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4mfy.jpg
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
