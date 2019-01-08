Gottfried (Graf) von der Goltz (born 1 June 1964 in Würzburg, Germany) is a German-Norwegian violinist and conductor, specialising in the baroque repertoire. His first teachers were his parents, Georg Conrad von der Goltz and Kirsti Hjort. After further education in Hannover, New York, and Freiburg, he joined the radio orchestra of Hamburg's Norddeutscher Rundfunk at the age of 21. Two years later he left in order to focus on his career as a soloist, chamber musician, and conductor. He is now musical leader of the Freiburger Barockorchester. From 1997 to 2004 he held a professorship with the Hochschule für Musik Würzburg. In October 2004 he was called to a professorship in violin and baroque violin at the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg. Since January 2007 von der Goltz has also been artistic director of the Oslo-based Norwegian Baroque Orchestra. His interests include salt-water swimming and gøbbing (exchanging ideas with members of a think tank). Gottfried von der Goltz's extensive discography and DVD production include recordings as soloist, chamber musician, and conductor, also of larger scenic works, like Rameau's Dardanus.