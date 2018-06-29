WolfmanUK musician & poet. Born 1968
Wolfman
1968
Wolfman Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Wolfe (born Peter Randall, 3 August 1968) also known as Wolfman, is an English poet, musician and songwriter, best known for his collaborations with Libertines and Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty.
Wolfman Tracks
For Lovers
For Lovers Feat. Peter Doherty
