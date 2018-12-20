Cherri VCherri Voncelle
Cherri V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br25k.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdc9511a-f476-404e-ae39-4bd02d70b129
Cherri V Tracks
Sort by
All Life Long
Cherri V
All Life Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
All Life Long
Last played on
Caught You In A Lie (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Cherri V
Caught You In A Lie (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Leave Me Be
Cherri V
Leave Me Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Leave Me Be
Last played on
Swimming (feat. Roxxann)
Cherri V
Swimming (feat. Roxxann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Swimming (feat. Roxxann)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Baby Love (feat. Cherri V)
Donae’o
Baby Love (feat. Cherri V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhfqm.jpglink
Baby Love (feat. Cherri V)
Last played on
Things You Do
Cherri V
Things You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Things You Do
Last played on
For Me (Refixx)
Cherri V
For Me (Refixx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
For Me (Refixx)
Last played on
For Me
Cherri V
For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
For Me
Last played on
Leave Me Be (Nolay Remix) (feat. No Lay)
Cherri V
Leave Me Be (Nolay Remix) (feat. No Lay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Leave Me Be (Nolay Remix) (feat. No Lay)
Last played on
The Show
Cherri V
The Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
The Show
Remix Artist
Last played on
Without You
Cherri V
Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Without You
Last played on
Instacrush
Cherri V
Instacrush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br25k.jpglink
Instacrush
Last played on
Back to artist