The Harmonies
Formed 16 September 2010
The Harmonies
2010-09-16
The Harmonies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Harmonies are a five-piece girlband formed in 2010, with the finalists of a competition with over 200,000 contestants organised by the Women's Institute and announced in February 2010, to create an album in celebration of the 95th anniversary of the WI.
The Harmonies Tracks
Jerusalem
The Harmonies
Jerusalem
Jerusalem
Wonderful World
The Harmonies
Wonderful World
Wonderful World
