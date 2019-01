Tomasz Sikorski (19 May 1939 – 12 November 1988) was a Polish composer and pianist.

The son of the composer Kazimierz Sikorski, he studied at the Warsaw Conservatory with Zbigniew Drzewiecki. Later, thanks to a scholarship from the French government, he studied in Paris with Nadia Boulanger. From 1975-76, as a recipient of a Senior-Fulbright Scholarship from the US government, he worked at the Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center in New York City.