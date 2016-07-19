Israel J. Allen
Israel J. Allen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p055vstp.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdc692b2-9818-4c23-918d-0e9a752db14d
Israel J. Allen Tracks
Sort by
Bless The Lord
Super Choir, YolanDa Brown & Israel J. Allen
Bless The Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5d1.jpglink
Bless The Lord
Composer
Keep Moving
Super Choir, Israel J. Allen & Bazil Meade
Keep Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vstp.jpglink
Keep Moving
Composer
I'll Be Thinking of You
Tehillah Daniel, Israel J. Allen & YolanDa Brown
I'll Be Thinking of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vstp.jpglink
I'll Be Thinking of You
Composer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T17:35:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx21g.jpg
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist