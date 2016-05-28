A Poetic Yesterday are a rock band from Redditch, West Midlands formed in 2005. The band consists of Gavin Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Richard Marshall and David Yarnell.

The band has released one studio album ('A Little South of Zero', 2008), a self-released EP ('Lip Rings Covered in Lies', 2006), three music videos ('Serenades For Spiders', 2008, 'The Movie', 2011 and 'Midnightmares' 2012), and have an upcoming second studio album ('Revolutions', 2012).