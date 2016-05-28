A Poetic YesterdayUK post-hardcore band. Formed 2007
A Poetic Yesterday
2007
A Poetic Yesterday Biography (Wikipedia)
A Poetic Yesterday are a rock band from Redditch, West Midlands formed in 2005. The band consists of Gavin Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Richard Marshall and David Yarnell.
The band has released one studio album ('A Little South of Zero', 2008), a self-released EP ('Lip Rings Covered in Lies', 2006), three music videos ('Serenades For Spiders', 2008, 'The Movie', 2011 and 'Midnightmares' 2012), and have an upcoming second studio album ('Revolutions', 2012).
A Poetic Yesterday Tracks
Silver-Fox
A Poetic Yesterday
Silver-Fox
Midnightmares
A Poetic Yesterday
Midnightmares
My Hairstyle Defines Me
A Poetic Yesterday
My Hairstyle Defines Me
