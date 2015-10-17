Joe ShepleyBorn 6 August 1930. Died 25 March 2016
Joe Shepley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdc3979f-c472-45d5-968e-6c48c2523402
Joe Shepley Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph James Shepley (born in Yonkers, New York on August 7, 1930; March 26, 2016) was an American jazz trumpeter. He worked with Burt Collins, Mike Longo, Duke Pearson and others. He can be heard in the docudrama Pumping Iron.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Shepley Tracks
Sort by
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
La Pasionara
Last played on
Back to artist