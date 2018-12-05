DLRDnb producer & DJ from Bristol, UK
DLR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhqlx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdbe937d-ec92-4009-8aca-bd883a5c9d21
DLR Tracks
Sort by
Trick
DLR
Trick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Trick
Performer
Last played on
Motion Blur (DLR Remix)
Noisia
Motion Blur (DLR Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vyh7j.jpglink
Motion Blur (DLR Remix)
Last played on
It's Not Too Late
Hydro, DLR & War
It's Not Too Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
It's Not Too Late
Performer
Last played on
Dafunk
DLR
Dafunk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Dafunk
Last played on
Affliction
DLR
Affliction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Affliction
Last played on
Modules
DLR
Modules
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Modules
Last played on
Dreaming Of A PLace (Dreamland Dub)
DLR
Dreaming Of A PLace (Dreamland Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Song And Dance
Break, DLR & Randall
Song And Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Song And Dance
Last played on
Our Salvation
DLR
Our Salvation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Throwback
DLR
Throwback
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Throwback
Don't Make Sense
DLR
Don't Make Sense
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Rungler
Ulterior Motive
Rungler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01h1ckh.jpglink
Rungler
Last played on
Ghostfish
DLR & Quadrant
Ghostfish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghostfish
Performer
Last played on
Unusual Behaviour (feat. Signal)
DLR
Unusual Behaviour (feat. Signal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Unusual Behaviour (feat. Signal)
Last played on
Who Let You In (feat. Gusto)
DLR
Who Let You In (feat. Gusto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Who Let You In (feat. Gusto)
Performer
Last played on
Ghostfish
DLR
Ghostfish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Ghostfish
Last played on
Panoramic View
DLR
Panoramic View
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Panoramic View
Last played on
Set Up the Set (Unreleased VIP Mix) (feat. Script)
Octane
Set Up the Set (Unreleased VIP Mix) (feat. Script)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjczp.jpglink
Set Up the Set (Unreleased VIP Mix) (feat. Script)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Direct Aproach
Xtrah
Direct Aproach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031td1g.jpglink
Direct Aproach
Last played on
Late Nights
DLR
Late Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Late Nights
Performer
Last played on
Pyoyb
DLR
Pyoyb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Pyoyb
Last played on
Outra/Living The Dream (feat. Friends)
DLR
Outra/Living The Dream (feat. Friends)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhqlx.jpglink
Outra/Living The Dream (feat. Friends)
Last played on
Playlists featuring DLR
DLR Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist