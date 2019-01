Purity Ring is a Canadian electronic pop band from Edmonton, Alberta, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist Megan James and producer Corin Roddick. They released their debut album Shrines in 2012 to critical acclaim, followed by Another Eternity in 2015. The band is currently working on their third album.

