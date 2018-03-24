Dean DillonBorn 26 March 1955
Dean Dillon
1955-03-26
Dean Dillon Biography
Dean Dillon (born March 26, 1955) is an American country music artist and songwriter. Between 1982 and 1993, Dillon recorded six studio albums on various labels, and charted several singles on the Billboard country charts. Since 1993, Dillon has continued to write hit songs for other artists, most notably George Strait. In 2002, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Dillon is the father of country music songwriter, Jessie Jo Dillon, and the two often collaborate.
Dean Dillon Tracks
Friday Night's Woman
Dean Dillon
Friday Night's Woman
Friday Night's Woman
Holed Up In Some Honky Tonk
Dean Dillon
Holed Up In Some Honky Tonk
Holed Up In Some Honky Tonk
Her Thinkin' I'm Doin' Her Wrong
Dean Dillon
Her Thinkin' I'm Doin' Her Wrong
Her Thinkin' I'm Doin' Her Wrong
Changes Coming On
Dean Dillon
Changes Coming On
Changes Coming On
Still Got a Crush on You
Dean Dillon
Still Got a Crush on You
Still Got a Crush on You
Father, Son & Holy Ghost
Dean Dillon
Father, Son & Holy Ghost
Father, Son & Holy Ghost
You Sure Got This Ol' Redneck Feeling Blue
Dean Dillon
You Sure Got This Ol' Redneck Feeling Blue
