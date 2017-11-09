WhiskeytownFormed 1994. Disbanded 1999
Whiskeytown
1994
Whiskeytown Biography (Wikipedia)
Whiskeytown was an American rock/alternative country band formed in 1994 from Raleigh, North Carolina. Fronted by Ryan Adams, the group included members Caitlin Cary, Phil Wandscher, Eric "Skillet" Gilmore, and Mike Daly. They disbanded in 2000 with Adams leaving to pursue his solo career. Whiskeytown gradually expanded its sound outside the confines of alternative country while still maintaining its alternative roots.
The band released three albums. No two albums shared a consistent lineup; Adams and Cary remained the only constants.
Whiskeytown Tracks
16 Days
Whiskeytown
16 Days
16 Days
Easy Hearts
Whiskeytown
Easy Hearts
Easy Hearts
A Song For You
Whiskeytown
A Song For You
A Song For You
Excuse Me While I Break My Own Heart
Whiskeytown
Excuse Me While I Break My Own Heart
Don't Wanna Know Why
Whiskeytown
Don't Wanna Know Why
Don't Wanna Know Why
Jacksonville Skyline
Whiskeytown
Jacksonville Skyline
Jacksonville Skyline
Excuse If I Break My Own Heart Tonight
Whiskeytown
Excuse If I Break My Own Heart Tonight
Paper Moon
Whiskeytown
Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Don't Be Sad
Whiskeytown
Don't Be Sad
Don't Be Sad
Everything I Do
Whiskeytown
Everything I Do
Everything I Do
