Fatima Al Qadiri (born July, 1981) is a Senegal-born, Kuwait-raised composer and conceptual artist, currently based in Berlin, Germany. She is interested in exploring the experience of war, memory, Western perceptions of other cultures, and sociocultural identity through her work. She is a member of the group Future Brown.

