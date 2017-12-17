Fatima Al Qadiri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5s69.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fdb39e70-1365-42fb-b878-dd661e8406bc
Fatima Al Qadiri Biography (Wikipedia)
Fatima Al Qadiri (born July, 1981) is a Senegal-born, Kuwait-raised composer and conceptual artist, currently based in Berlin, Germany. She is interested in exploring the experience of war, memory, Western perceptions of other cultures, and sociocultural identity through her work. She is a member of the group Future Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fatima Al Qadiri Performances & Interviews
Fatima Al Qadiri Tracks
Sort by
Shanzhai (feat. Helen Feng)
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shanzhai (feat. Helen Feng)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shanzhai (feat. Helen Feng)
Last played on
Alkahaf
Fatima Al Qadiri
Alkahaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Alkahaf
Last played on
Alkahaf (feat. Bobo Secret & Chaltham)
Fatima Al Qadiri
Alkahaf (feat. Bobo Secret & Chaltham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Alkahaf (feat. Bobo Secret & Chaltham)
Last played on
Shaneera feat Bobo Secret & Lama3an
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shaneera feat Bobo Secret & Lama3an
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shaneera feat Bobo Secret & Lama3an
Last played on
Shaneera (feat. Bobo Secret)
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shaneera (feat. Bobo Secret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shaneera (feat. Bobo Secret)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Breach
Fatima Al Qadiri
Breach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Breach
Last played on
Oubliette
Fatima Al Qadiri
Oubliette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Oubliette
Last played on
Power
Fatima Al Qadiri
Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Power
Last played on
Endzone
Fatima Al Qadiri
Endzone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Endzone
Last played on
Curfew
Fatima Al Qadiri
Curfew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Curfew
Last played on
Battery
Fatima Al Qadiri
Battery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Battery
Last played on
Wudang (The Peach Tree Tender)
Fatima Al Qadiri
Wudang (The Peach Tree Tender)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Wudang (The Peach Tree Tender)
Last played on
Cookie
Fatima Al Qadiri
Cookie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Cookie
Last played on
Shanghai Freeway
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shanghai Freeway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shanghai Freeway
Last played on
Szechuan
Fatima Al Qadiri
Szechuan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Szechuan
Last played on
Shanxi
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shanxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shanxi
Last played on
Hainan Island
Fatima Al Qadiri
Hainan Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Hainan Island
Last played on
Dragon Tattoo
Fatima Al Qadiri
Dragon Tattoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Dragon Tattoo
Last played on
China Town
Fatima Al Qadiri
China Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
China Town
Last played on
Ghost Raid
Fatima Al Qadiri
Ghost Raid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Ghost Raid
Last played on
Hydra
Fatima Al Qadiri
Hydra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Hydra
Last played on
Forbidden City
Fatima Al Qadiri
Forbidden City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Forbidden City
Last played on
Being
Fatima Al Qadiri
Being
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Being
Last played on
Shanzhai [Feat. Helen Feng]
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shanzhai [Feat. Helen Feng]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Knight Fare
Fatima Al Qadiri
Knight Fare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Knight Fare
Last played on
Shenzen
Fatima Al Qadiri
Shenzen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5s69.jpglink
Shenzen
Last played on
Fatima Al Qadiri Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist