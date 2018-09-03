Daishin KashimotoBorn 1979
Daishin Kashimoto
1979
Daishin Kashimoto Biography
Daishin Kashimoto (born 27 March 1979 in London, United Kingdom) is a Japanese classical violinist.
Kashimoto is fluent in speaking and writing in Japanese, English and German. He married his wife, Ria Ideta, also a musical talent, in 2008.
Daishin Kashimoto Tracks
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Baca
Nina Šenk
Mozart - Flute Quartet No. 2 in G, K. 285a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in C minor Op.30`2 for violin and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 8
Cadogan Hall
2018-09-03T18:06:24
3
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 8
Cadogan Hall
