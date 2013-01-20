Ill.SkillzFormed 2001
Ill.Skillz
2001
Biography
Ill.Skillz is a drum and bass group formed in Vienna, Austria in 2001. The group is composed of David "D.Kay" Kulenkampff and Philipp "Raw.Full" Roskott who met in 1999 while they were both involved in event promotion with the trife.life! crew.
Birdz
Ill.Skillz
Birdz
Birdz
Stella Nova
Ill.Skillz
Stella Nova
Stella Nova
Black Rabbit (from the compilation Critical Sound)
Ill.Skillz
Black Rabbit (from the compilation Critical Sound)
